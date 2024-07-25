Brandon Gifford, 28, was last seen near his home address in Newport at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, July 24.

Officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being around 5’5” tall, with dark hair and of medium build.

He was last seen in a black tracksuit and he could possibly be wearing glasses and has known links to the Blackwood area.

Police are asking anyone with details of his whereabouts to call 101 or direct message on Facebook or X and quote log reference number 2400247513.

They have also urged Brandon to get in contact with them.