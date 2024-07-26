Just two weeks after being sworn in as the MP for the new constituency of Newport West and Islwyn, Ruth Jones hosted an event in Parliament with cross-party backing and appearances from legendary actors Dame Joanna Lumley and Peter Egan as well as explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, who all support the cause.

Calling animal welfare one of the “hallmarks of a civilised society”, the Conservatives pledged to ban the import of endangered animal trophies as far back as 2019.

Great cross party support to ban trophy hunting imports at @CBTHunting event hosted by @RuthJonesLabour in Commons tonight with Dame Joanna Lumley, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Peter Egan and Vickie Michelle #GetTheBanDone

Other celebrity supporters of the campaign to ban trophy hunting include TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, comedian Ricky Gervais and Dame Judi Dench.

The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting estimates around 700 endangered animals have been killed by Brits abroad during the five years of the last Parliament.

As Labour’s shadow minister for animal welfare in that time, Mrs Jones scrutinised the Tory government’s record on a range of animal issues including puppy smuggling and illegal breeding.

Now, she is urging her colleagues in the UK Labour government to finally deliver a ban on hunting trophies being brought to the UK.

— Ruth Jones MP (@RuthJonesLabour) July 24, 2024

Mrs Jones said: “It was a privilege to host the reception in Parliament and see so much support, right across the political spectrum, for a ban.

“The trophies in question are a prize for cruelty and nothing else and it’s important Britain plays its part to stamp it out.

“On July 4, people across the country voted for change and I know my colleagues in government won’t leave animals behind.”

Mrs Jones won the Newport West and Islwyn constituency in the election on July 4 with 17,409 votes, beating out her nearest rival Paul Taylor of Reform, who came second with 8,541 votes.

