The Girls Friendly Society (GFS) - established in 1875 by Mary Townsend - seeks to reconnect with past members and volunteers, especially those from Newport, Cwmbran, and Pontypool.

Born from Ms Townsend's ambition to support vulnerable girls moving to cities and towns for work, GFS evolved into a powerful medium of change.

It adapted its methods over time to accommodate each generation's distinct needs, encouraging girls to overcome societal constraints through confidence and self-esteem building activities.

Currently, the society runs workshops and groups, especially in deprived areas, aiming at invalidating the stereotypes and limitations society places on young women.

Despite GFS's strong presence in South Wales, including Swansea and Port Talbot, there is a significant challenge.

The group supports girls across England and Wales (Image: Girls Friendly Society)

Over the course of 150 years, the organisation has lost contact with numerous women who attended its groups as children and those who volunteered to run them.

These disconnects are particularly noticed in Newport, Cwmbran, and Pontypool - areas historically synonymous with vibrant GFS communities.

According to former volunteer, Carole - a leader in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran - 'there are not any branches currently present in the Monmouth Diocese but there are branches in other areas of Wales.'

She noted that the GFS spirit is alive through regular World Council meetings every three years in GFS member countries.

To commemorate its sesquicentennial anniversary in 2025, GFS is embarking on a monumental quest - reaching out to its ex-members and volunteers.

The aim is to recapture their experiences and stories, effectively reviving ties that draw lines back to the charity's roots and highlighting the transformational experiences of the women impacted over the decades.

The society is looking to reconnect with past members (Image: Girls Friendly Society)

The organisation plans on pooling these stories for local and national events, as well as educating future GFS generations about their enriching past.

For those interested in reconnecting, GFS has set up an 'I was a GFS Girl' page on its website, where former members and volunteers can share their memories or experiences related to their time with the organisation.

This is a golden opportunity for them to contribute actively to the 150-year milestone celebrations.

An endeavour that promises to strengthen the bond between generations of girls enriched by GFS and ensure the organisation's legacy far into the future.