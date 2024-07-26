Working with leading baby and kids’ food brand Ella’s Kitchen, the scheme comes as a recent study revealed how little children eat vegetables.

The study found that the earlier a child is exposed to vegetables, the more likely they are to eat them, reinforcing the need to introduce little ones to fruit and vegetables in the early years.

Plus, there's an alarming statistic that only 18% of children aged 5-15 consume the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables a day, which can have long-term health consequences.

Tesco and Ella's Kitchen have partnered up for the scheme. (Image: Tesco)

Tesco hopes the new partnership will address the issue and get youngsters enjoying vegetables as early as possible.

Tesco is offering free vegetables to children

The scheme works in the following three ways:

In-Store Promotions: In 50 selected Tesco stores across England and Wales, customers who buy any Ella’s Kitchen product from a choice of over 60 lines will receive a coupon for a free selected vegetable. A roadshow will also visit certain stores, where in an interactive front-of-store space, Ella’s Kitchen will be handing out free veg coupons, recipes, and educational content to customers.

Online Offer: Shoppers who purchase any Ella’s Kitchen Smoothie Multipack online can add a selected vegetable to their basket for just 1p.

Educational Resources: Free educational content for parents and carers, featuring insights, recipes, and fun activities to promote sensory food play and healthy eating.

Ella's Kitchen shared that they are "deeply committed to championing healthy eating for under fives", adding the partnership aims to encourage children to engage in sensory food play, and ultimately eat more vegetables.

Plus, the partnership also reflects the health goals of Tesco, including their ‘Better Baskets’ campaign, which aims to make it easier for customers to make healthier choices every time they shop.

Discussing the scheme, Tom Lye, Tesco Category Director for Health & Wellness, said: “The more veg that little ones eat, the healthier they will be as they grow up.

"We are proud to be working with Ella’s Kitchen to help families make healthier choices, their goal is to improve kids’ lives making them the perfect partner for us."

Tim Collins, Managing Director, of Ella’s Kitchen, added: "We are delighted to partner with Tesco to help even more little ones reach their 5-a-day. We know that alongside access, one of the biggest barriers to getting little ones to eat their veg is enjoyment