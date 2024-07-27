The seven-foot-high wheels are part of the travel agent's "Big Wheel Challenge", which is set to visit branches in Blackwood, Cardiff, Pontypridd, Aberdare, and Port Talbot between July 30 and August 6.

People can join the fun by spinning the wheel at one of the Hays Travel branches.

To join in, people need to scan the QR code on the wheel at their local branch, fill in their details on the online form, and then spin the wheel.

If they land on 'win', they could receive a branded tote bag, sunglasses, or a stick of candy rock.

Regardless of whether they win or not, everyone who takes part is entered into a draw to win one of five £2,500 holiday packages.

Jane Schumm, Hays Travel retail director, said: "When I’ve chatted with colleagues at our branches that will host the Big Wheel everyone is very excited about the challenge and looking forward to encouraging customers to take part.

"We hope lots of people will pop into their local Hays Travel branch to try their luck in our fun challenge.

"There are loads of Hays Travel treats to take home and all participants are entered into the prize draw, to win one of five fabulous £2,500 package holidays – remember, you have to spin it to win it!"