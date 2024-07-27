Christmas at Bute Park in Cardiff is offering a kids go free initiative for a limited time this summer to tie in with the start of the school holidays.

With more than 100,000 tickets sold in 2023, the Christmas at Bute Park event returns to Cardiff this November, featuring a new route with fresh installations designed by top artists and designers.

To ensure more families can experience the festive magic, organisers are also introducing the 'Kids Go Free' scheme.

This plan allows families attending on weekday slots, excluding Fridays, to bring two children at no extra charge.

Starting from July 25, anyone booking an adult ticket for the 2024 trail on a Monday to Thursday evening can apply for two free child tickets using the code BUTEKIDS.

Roxy Robinson, director at From The Fields, organisers of the trail, said: "Many of us who work behind the scenes to bring Christmas at Bute Park to Cardiff every year have young families of our own, and we know all too well how challenging it can be finding fun and engaging activities for the kids to take part in when they are at home for long periods of time in the school holidays."

She added: "We just can’t wait to open the doors on our 2024 event."

New displays this year include Mycelium Network, a massive, fibre-optic structure of festive fungi, and the 'Over The Rainbow' light installation, designed by renowned light artists associated with Blenheim Palace and Coldplay.

On-going improvements and audience demand have resulted in the addition of popular Christmas hits in the Christmas Village, the food area of the event.

More ticket offers and discount codes are also being introduced for the 2024 event.

For more information and ticket booking, visit the Christmas at Bute Park website.