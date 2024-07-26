A MISSING 28-year-old man has been found.
Brandon Gifford was reported missing on Thursday, July 25 after having not been seen since around 4.45pm on Wednesday, July 24, near his home address in Newport.
Officers had been growing concerned for his welfare.
He is described as being around 5’5” tall, with dark hair and of medium build.
He had last been seen in a black tracksuit and has known links to the Blackwood area.
Gwent Police confirmed he had been found on social media at just before 10am on Friday, July 26.
