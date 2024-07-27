The meeting, held at Treowen Stars AFC in Newbridge on Thursday, July 25, gave locals the chance to find out more about the proposed accommodation at Homeleigh House on Park Place (listed as sold on Rightmove, subject to conditions for £1.25m).

Residents were divided even after the meeting, with some worried about how the addition of care leavers in the area would affect the elderly and families nearby.

Homeleigh House in Newbridge (Image: Rightmove)

Others welcomed the change as it would give those in 'privileged positions' the chance to help those that are in need, i.e. those in care and young care leavers between the ages of 16 to 18, though they continue to receive support from the council until the age of 25.

Newbridge councillors Gary Johnston, Leeroy Jeremiah and Adrian Hussey were in attendance and led the meeting, with Gareth Jenkins (head of children's services at Caerphilly County Borough Council) and Karen Williams (service manager at the council) addressing resident concerns.

Cllr Gary Johnston led and mediated the meeting (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Cllr Adrian Hussey was present (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Minutes of the meeting were also taken.

Cllr Leeroy Jeremiah took minutes of the meeting (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

What was discussed

Councillors and employees of Caerphilly County Borough Council gave an overview on the project at Homeleigh House to begin the meeting.

Homeleigh House in Newbridge (Image: Newsquest)

Gareth Jenkins said the council had been searching for a property large enough to accommodate the young people's needs with grounds around them, for a number of years. Now, the exchange of the property is in the process of being accepted, with financial backing from the Welsh Government.

Resident concerns

Is there a risk to local residents?

Risk assessments will be done for each young person, and if they are deemed not suitable for Homeleigh House, then they will be rehoused. A minimum of two support staff will be overseeing the operation on the grounds at all times.

Safety of the elderly?

Residents pointed out that there is a large population in Newbridge that are elderly.

The Office for National Statistics Census 2021 highlights that the largest age group in the area is the 50 - 59 demographic, with approximately 1,132 residents of this age in Newbridge (roughly 14.4% of Newbridge's population).

Newbridge population and age profile (Image: ONS)

So, would there be a risk to them and their safety?

Risk assessments will be done, according to the council representatives, and locals are asked to get in touch if they encounter any problems with young people living in the house.

One elderly resident who lives nearby said the benefit to the young people would be considerable, and he would welcome the move to help the young people to potentially give them a better quality of life.

Noise concerns

Reasonable levels of noise can be expected, though they should not impact on the other residents, said Mr Jenkins.

Protected trees and species

Concerns for protected bat species and protected trees were raised, which the council representatives said they would take into account.

Planning permission not requested?

Residents were concerned that no public consultation was held before the purchase of the house and no planning permission was requested.

Mr Jenkins and Ms Williams mentioned that this was not needed as "the purpose and use of the home will not change".

Homeleigh House where bins are currently located (Image: Newsquest)

Request for copy of the report to show whether the property would be suitable for this use?

This may not be possible, said Gareth Jenkins. However they advised a Freedom of Information request can be submitted.

Use of alcohol or drugs?

As with many young people, this is a possibility. Mr Jenkins said this can happen with any young people, regardless of socioeconomic factors.

Curfew, parties, anti-social behaviour and large groups?

One of the biggest concerns the residents had was the potential for anti-social behaviour as a result of large groups of young people in the quiet, residential area.

The council representatives said this was possible in any area where young people live, however a curfew would be imposed depending on the age and needs of the young people.

Those living in the house will not be able to invite others to the house, said Gareth Jenkins, per house rules (to be confirmed at a later date).

Unaccompanied asylum seekers?

Mr Jenkins said while they have unaccompanied asylum seekers in the care of the council, they may be housed elsewhere, though there is potential for some to stay at the house in emergency situations in the future.

Parking and congestion

Several residents were concerned that the narrow roads of Park Place in Newbridge would pose issues for the residents, however it was said this will be taken into consideration.

Park Place in Newbridge where Homeleigh House is located (Image: Newsquest)

Sex offenders?

Mr Jenkins found this upsetting, as known sex offenders are not allowed near minors.

Those in the legal system?

He said due to the trauma some young people in their care have had in their lives as a result of a lack of a familial support system, it is possible that some may have had run-ins with law enforcement, but the appropriate level of support would be given to them and reasonable adjustments would be made.

When is the projected move-in date

After the sale of the house has been completed, it was estimated that the works to update the house to fit young peoples' needs would take approximately 5 months.

