This summer, shoppers at Friars Walk shopping centre in Newport are able to enjoy a new outdoor space – in Usk Plaza – which helps celebrate the city’s maritime legacy.

Newport is known for many things – the Transporter Bridge, the Chartist movement, and its historical role as a port (dating back to medieval times). While the docks are less significant in this modern age they’re a huge part of the city’s heritage – plus Newport Medieval Ship was discovered in the banks of the River Usk in 2002 (currently looked after by Friends of the Newport Ship).

The summer garden at Friars Walk gives visitors the chance to relax and immerse themselves in Newport’s historical connection to the sea. It features seating, lighting, and themed planters which share details of the history of Newport Ship and Transporter Bridge.

(Image: Friars Walk)

Plus the giant letters – spelling out ‘Newport’ – feature a unique graphic wave design.

Emily Grimes, centre manager at Friars Walk said: "Newport's maritime heritage is an invaluable aspect of the city's history and success.

"Designing our summer garden has been a real highlight for the team, and we hope that shoppers and visitors will enjoy relaxing in the area over the summer."

Throughout the summer Friars Walk has been hosting a series of free, vibrant, nautical-themed events. Last month, The Friends of Newport Ship ran free craft activities (sharing the story of this impressive vessel) and the garden was a stage for maritime-themed street theatre at Big Splash!

And the fun doesn’t end there. Come along on Wednesday 7 August when there will be a ‘boating lake’ set up at Usk Plaza. Families are welcome to come along and make a boat, using recyclable materials, and test its seaworthiness on the pop-up lake.

Plus, on Saturday 24 August, a giant screen will be set-up in the summer garden allowing people to enjoy some outdoor cinema. There will be screenings of popular family friendly, water-themed films.

(Image: Friars Walk)

Councillor Emma Stowell-Corten, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for culture and communications, said: “’We are delighted that Friars Walk chose to theme this year’s summer garden around Newport’s maritime history.

"It offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate some of Newport’s unique and brilliant history while creating a fun attraction for visitors to the city centre to enjoy over the summer.

"The Newport Medieval Ship, and the Newport Transporter Bridge, are major parts of our maritime history, and we’re pleased to be showcasing both at the garden!’

Find out more at www.friarswalknewport.co.uk

