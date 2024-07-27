The students at National Star, Torfaen, are planting fruit and vegetables and campus to reduce supermarket reliance.

The specialist college for young people with disabilities and learning difficulties received £5,000 from the Torfaen Food Partnership Food4Growth Torfaen.

Rebecca Roberts, curriculum manager, said: "We’re so thankful to Torfaen Council for this grant.

"We work with young people to prepare them for adulthood and this grant means we can provide greater learning experiences beyond the classroom."

She added that despite needing specialised support, the students have much to contribute to the community.

The funds will be utilised not just for cultivation but also to make the greenhouse wheelchair-friendly and establish raised beds.

The college enjoys a healthy rapport with the Mamhilad-based Café on the Park.

This year, students underwent volunteer work experience at Hill City, cooking meals to share with others, while some collaborated with Pontypool's Garnsychan Partnership food bank.

"The Torfaen Food Partnership are thrilled to welcome National Star young people and staff to the Food Partnership and to award them with a Community Food Grant," said Sam Kemp, Torfaen Food Partnership Officer.

Kemp added: “We look forward to working in partnership to develop a sustainable and fair food system that provides affordable and heathy food for all.”

The Food Resilience Programme is jointly funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and the Welsh Government.