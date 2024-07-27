Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Caerphilly postcodes.

The data has revealed the ten most expensive streets in the Caerphilly county borough, and the ten least expensive.

On The Paddock (CF83), seven properties sold for an average of £610,000.

Golwg Y Coed (CF83) had three properties sold for an average of £483,000.

Also, St Martins Crescent (CF83) saw five properties sell for an average of £442,039.



Some of the cheapest streets include Bryn Nant (CF83), where three properties sold for an average of £88,833, Claude Road (CF83), where three properties sold for an average of £96,666 and Bryn Owain (CF83) where seven properties sold for an average of £97,785.

Commenting on the data Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on The Paddock (CF83) sold for £730,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £50,000 and under on Nantgarw Road (CF83), Nantgarw Road (CF83) and Aneurin House (CF83)."

What are the ten most expensive streets in Caerphilly county borough?

The most expensive street in Caerphilly county is The Paddock, postcode CF83 3RR, where properties sold for an average of £610,000.

10. CF83 2QW Court Road Average price: £358,500

9. CF83 1HH Mountain Road Average price: £359,166

8. CF83 1EH St Martins Road Average price: £360,000

7. CF83 1HL Mountain Road Average price: £368,125

6. CF83 3NN Rhyd Y Gwern Close Average price: £421,666

5. CF83 1NE Watford Road Average price: £423,125

4. CF83 1EJ St Martins Road Average price: £434,699

3. CF83 1ER St Martins Crescent Average price: £442,039

2. CF83 2UA Golwg Y Coed Average price: £483,000

1. CF83 3RR The Paddock Average price: £610,000

What are the ten least expensive streets in Caerphilly county borough?

The least expensive street in Caerphilly county is Bryn Nant, postcode CF83 2BZ, where properties sold for an average of £88,833.

10. CF83 2PE Heol Aneurin Average price: £120,166

9. CF83 1QT Attlee Court Average price: £119,333

8. CF83 3BR Gwaun Hyfryd Average price: £119,166

7. CF83 2JQ Heol Graigwen Average price: £117,625

6. CF83 1PQ Porset Close Average price: £116,625

5. CF83 1RU Coed Cae Average price: £115,750

4. CF83 1RQ Trevelyan Court Average price: £106,737

3. CF83 2NY Bryn Owain Average price: £97,785

2. CF83 1GJ Claude Road Average price: £96,666

1. CF83 2BZ Bryn Nant Average price: £88,833