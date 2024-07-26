After a miserable week of wet and windy weather, this weekend is set to bring warmer and more pleasant weather, something that is predicted to continue into next week.

As it's the first weekend of the school summer holidays, take a look at our hourly weather forecast as it may be a good time to get outside with the children this weekend.

The Met Office says for Friday afternoon: "A fine day with sunny spells. Isolated, mostly light, showers popping up at times, but many should stay dry. Feeling pleasant with temperatures near the seasonal average. Maximum temperature 21 °C."

Saturday is a more mixed bag, with some scattered showers and sunny spells: "Scattered showers developing across the country, with the potential for heavy and thundery downpours at times. Occasional sunny spells in between. Light winds. Maximum temperature 23 °C."

The outlook for Sunday and into next week is very pleasant: "Mostly dry for Sunday and into next week with sunny spells, though areas of wispy cloud will make sunshine hazier at times. Potentially an isolated shower on Tuesday. Turning warmer."

Friday, July 26

12pm: 19 degrees;

1pm: 20 degrees;

2pm: 20 degrees;

3pm: 20 degrees;

4pm: 20 degrees;

5pm: 20 degrees;

6pm: 19 degrees;

7pm: 18 degrees;

8pm: 17 degrees;

9pm: 15 degrees;

10pm: 14 degrees;

11pm: 13 degrees

Saturday, July 27

6am: 12 degrees;

7am: 13 degrees;

8am: 15 degrees;

9am: 16 degrees;

10am: 17 degrees;

11am: 17 degrees;

12pm: 18 degrees;

1pm: 19 degrees;

2pm: 19 degrees;

3pm: 19 degrees;

4pm: 19 degrees;

5pm: 19 degrees;

6pm: 19 degrees;

7pm: 18 degrees;

8pm: 17 degrees;

9pm: 15 degrees;

10pm: 14 degrees;

11pm: 13 degrees

Sunday July 28

7am: 12 degrees;

10am: 18 degrees;

1pm: 21 degrees;

4pm: 23 degrees;

7pm: 22 degrees;

10pm: 17 degrees