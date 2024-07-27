The fire, which happened in December 2022, caused significant damage to the Brynmawr Post Office and store at 8 Beaufort Street, Brynmawr, Ebbw Vale, NP23 4AE.

Major repair works were needed at the premises to allow it to re-open. There will be a familiar face in the store as the same postmaster will continue to operate the post office and retail outlet.

The priority was to get the post office functioning again, with work continuing to stock the retail side of the store in the coming days.

Santosh Samudrala, Post Office network provision lead, said: "We are delighted that Brynmawr Post Office and store have re-opened after the devastating fire.

"We have been working with the postmaster to restore service as soon as possible after the incident as we know how important a Post Office is to a community."

Brynmawr Post Office and store will be open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5.30pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.

A wider range of services will be available at the post office counter.

Access at the premises is level with the entrance and a low-level serving counter, pin pad and writing desk will be available for those who require them. Hearing loops will also be available.