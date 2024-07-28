AROUND 15 cannabis plants were seized by Gwent Police executing a drugs warrant on Friday, July 26.
Blackwood Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a drugs warrant at an address in Blackwood and cannabis plants were seized.
Gwent Police have confirmed that a 67-year-old man was issued with a community resolution order as a result of the warrant.
A spokesperson for the force said: "If you have any information regarding drugs and drug dealing in your area please don't hesitate to contact Gwent Police."
The warrant was part of a larger operation designed to crackdown on the number of drug dealers operating in Blackwood.
Residents were warned of the warrant, which was being executed following intelligence gathered by officers, in a bid to put a stop to drug dealing in Gwent.
