Wales Millennium Centre

Cardiff

I can’t imagine it is easy to keep an audience captivated with a story they’ve heard before; but two dead witches, a pair of ruby kitten heels and four granted wishes later, I know that it can be done.

The most recent run of The Wizard of Oz, currently showing at the Wales Millenium Centre, follows the same story as the original with all the classic numbers you would expect to see and hear. 85 years after the 1939 film was released however, the show has been refined for a modern audience.

This is a bright, well-spirited production with a lot of energy.

The set designs are dynamic and in-your-face, featuring a digital screen backdrop that covers the entire back wall of the stage. Paired with atmospheric projection, it gives a great sense of immersion and depth. With the addition of minimalist, stylised props and original costume design, the visual elements throughout are spot-on.

We’re treated to another class-act of a cast at the WMC, each actor doing a brilliant job of bringing their character to life. Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood dragged the Wicked Witch of the West very well, made an obligatory ‘seven’ reference but did not show us any dance moves on the stage. Aston Merrygold of JLS however, received whoops from the crowd for his moves as the Tin Man. My personal stand outs were Aviva Tulley (Dorothy) for her incredible singing voice and stage presence, and Nic Greenshields (The Cowardly Lion & Zeke) for his hilarious John Candy-esque Lion. That wasn’t intentional most likely, but it was definitely the vibe I was getting and I loved it.

The Wizard of Oz at the Wales Millennium Centre is an audio/visual experience that will be fun for all the family. The near full crowd at last night’s show did seem to be a younger audience on average, so if your little ones haven’t been introduced to the land of Oz just yet, this is the perfect way to do it.

Wizard of Oz is running now until July 28, 2024.

Ollie Barnes