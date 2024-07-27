The announcement was a collaboration between GWR, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and British naturalist Steve Backshall.

The messages were played near popular holiday destinations to mark the UN global awareness day.

Mr Backshall worked alongside the RNLI's water safety team creating a series of platform announcements.

The RNLI aims at ensuring everyone going to the coast visits life-guarded beaches and swim within the flagged areas.

Lifeguards will patrol 87 south-western beaches this summer.

RNLI water safety delivery support officer, Joel Ninnes, said: "On World Drowning Prevention Day we want to remind everyone that visiting a lifeguarded beach and swimming between the red and yellow flags can make a lifesaving difference.

"If you get into trouble in the water, float to live."

GWR sales and marketing director, Amanda Burns, added: "Their safety is always of paramount importance.

"We're pleased to be able to help the RNLI in spreading its safety messages."