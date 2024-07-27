Members of a local Patchwork & Quilting Club raised £104, which was used to purchase goods from Tesco in Pontypool.
The group, which meets in the Pontypool Community Education Centre, was visited by services manager Lauren Evans on behalf of the supermarket giant.
She delivered the food to the club in time for an arranged collection from the RSPCA.
