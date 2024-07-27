People can now have the fantastic opportunity to visit the new community baking workshops at Caffi Tyleri, to be found at Jim Owen Pavillion across from Cwmtillery Lakes.

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 10am to 12pm, community baker, Jess Woodrow leads a group of star bakers to use their loaf and create their own bakes to take home or eat immediately from the oven

Not only do you learn a great skill, get some delicious food but it is completely free to join in.

Tuesdays are parent and child sessions where easy, fun recipes like hedgehog rolls or blueberry muffins are made using the kitchen oven.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays they light the woodfired oven for heritage bakes exploring traditional recipes and community batch baking making things like soda bread rolls or welsh cakes.

Tai Calon and Blaenau Gwent's Food Partnership's Sustainable Food Coordinator Chris Nottingham visited the community last week.

He said: "I visited on a Wednesday and Jess guided us through a recipe for flatbread, gave us tips and explained how we might adapt the recipe when we recreated it at home.

"Once our dough was ready we headed outside and Jamie was on hand to cook the flatbreads in seconds in the woodfired oven.

"They were delicious and these simple flatbreads bought a lot of joy shared in good company using traditional methods which was one day commonplace in villages all over Wales."

This brilliant project is funded by People’s Health Trust using money raised through Health Lottery Wales.

If you would like to visit the baking workshop, you can contact Jess on Jess@tyleri.org to let her know you’re coming or you can simply head over to their Facebook page to see what’s on.