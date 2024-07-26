South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Massive emergency services presence at incident near castle

Live

Major emergency services presence near Usk Castle

Emergency
Usk
By Sallie Phillips

  • A major incident is underway near Usk Castle in Monmouthshire
  • Police and ambulance vehicles have both been seen in the area
  • Emergency services are currently on scene

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos