Hosted by Creative Futures, the summer school will take place from August 19 to August 23 at Chepstow's Drill Hall.

The initiative offers children and teenagers aged 11 to 19 the chance to immerse themselves in drama and acting.

Facilitators Mari Luz Cervantes and Chez Dunford will oversee the week of sessions, each bringing their unique skills and experience to the drama workshops.

The first few days will focus on establishing a fun environment, experimenting with improvisation, and building strong relationships among participants.

The subsequent days will see youngsters engaging in character development and shaping various theatrical performances.

Katherine McDermid-Smith, the project's producer, said: "It’s a great space for young people to come and learn about themselves; experiment with ideas and work with others to create relevant and interesting performances.

"The Creative Futures Project is all about giving young people a voice and opening up more spaces where they can create things that are really meaningful to them.

"Mainly though, it’s about being in the moment and having a laugh with other people."

Anyone aged between 11 and 19 years is welcome to join and no prior drama experience is necessary.

Those interested can sign up on the Borough Theatre Abergavenny's website, or by scanning a QR code on promotional posters.

Follow Creative Futures on Instagram and Facebook for updates on more free upcoming opportunities.