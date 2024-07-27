The concert, forming part of the Wales Millennium Centre’s Llais Festival, will be recorded for BBC Four and BBC Two Wales.

Llais is Cardiff’s international music festival, bringing artists and audiences together.

The concert will replace the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition in 2025, with the competition's return set for 2027.

Rhuanedd Richards, director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: "BBC Cardiff Singer of the World holds an important place in the international musical calendar as well as here in Wales.

"This gala concert is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate some of the exceptional voices to emerge from this competition to be enjoyed not just at the Wales Millennium Centre but by audiences across the UK."

The Cardiff Singer of the World is an internationally renowned competition, held every two years.

The gala concert promises to be a celebration of voice and opera with names from the classical music industry in attendance.