LIVE: Major congestion on M4 as summer holiday getaway begins

Live

M4 congestion near Newport as summer holidays begin

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • There is heavy congestion across the M4 network around Newport
  • This is likely due to the summer holidays getaway beginning
  • Expect delays if you are travelling on the motorway

