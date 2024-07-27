The once-desolate spot at TogetherWORKS is now a flourishing green space thanks to the dedicated work of volunteers.

Brimming with flower beds and vegetable plots, the Caldicot Community Garden invites everyone to soak up the serene atmosphere amongst the vibrant blooms.

The garden serves as more than just a horticultural area, it's a lively hub where people can enjoy a coffee and get closer to nature.

Whether you're seeking tranquillity or a spot for lunch, all are welcome here.

In recognition of the volunteers' work, a celebratory Garden Party took place on July 18.

The party not only signified the official opening but also featured a community feast and live music from performers Shifty Pop, Ceri & Lena, Yulia Shokolenko, and The Tudor Syndicate.

TogetherWORKS, a community-led collaboration between Monmouthshire County Council's Community Development Team and the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations, aims to reduce loneliness and isolation.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, it hosts various activities based on needs, promoting communal sharing of skills and information.

For more information on TogetherWORKS or other community projects in Monmouthshire, visit the Monmouthshire County Council website.