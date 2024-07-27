Junction 28 first started life as Newport railway station in the 1800s.

The station was opened by the Monmouthshire Railway and Canal Company on December 21 and 23 in 1850.

It appeared in timetables as “Rhymney Junction” before changing to “Bassaleg Junction” in 1858.

The line was worked by the Great Western Railway from 1st August 1875 and it later took over the Monmouthshire Railway with effect from 1st August 1880.

The station closed to goods traffic on 1st September 1898.

The pub used to be a railway station in Bassaleg (Image: Junction 28) The station closed as a wartime measure between 1st January 1917 and 1st March 1919. It closed on 30th April 1962, leaving the line to remain open for goods traffic.

Bassaleg junction signal box was famous for steam trains that went all over the UK, steam locos from Ebbw junction worked from Bassaleg from two marshall yards – up side empty coal wagons, and down side coal.

There were railway carriages at Newport and that is how Ebbw junction could work steam passenger trains to Brecon, 50 miles from Newport.

If you are lucky enough you may still get the chance to see a cargo train pass by.

Head chef Simona Bordeianu, who has been working at the pub for the past two decades, officially became the new manager on Thursday, July 11.

The pub is now run by head chef Simona Bordeianu (Image: Junction 28) Simona has been dubbed "beloved" by the previous owners, and has shared her excitement of taking over management of the pub.

She told the Argus: "I'm so excited to get started. I've been a part of this family for 20 years now, and when the opportunity came up to take the pub on, I just went for it.

"I think the thing I'm most looking forward to about being manager is that I'll get the chance to be at the front a bit more and meet some customers and get to know them.

"While I love being head chef, you are hidden a bit, so it'll be really nice to get out there amongst our customers."

According to Simona, the most popular dishes include beloved traditional British classics to Mediterranean food, such as a pistachio crusted lamb rack, steaks, burgers and fish, including pan-fried halibut.

Lamb is a very popular dish at Junction 28 (Image: Junction 28)

A range of drinks are also available at the Junction 28 bar, and desserts, such as a cranberry amaretto crème brulé, and a banoffee baked Alaska.

Their opening hours are Wednesday – Saturday 12pm to 2pm and 5.30pm to late and Sunday noon to 4pm.

You can view the menu and place a booking on their website here.