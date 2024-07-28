Parents in New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, have been left reeling after it was announced earlier this month that the Integrated Children's Centre (ICC), based at White Rose Primary School would close immediately.

A decision has been made to close the ICC - The Children's Space in New Tredegar, this leaves many families in the local community without a childcare option for pre-school or wraparound services.

The ICC has been providing an educational space for children who are undergoing the transition from pre-school into full-time education and enables parents to be able to continue working.

Parents have said that plans to close the centre, opened in conjunction with White Rose Primary School, would have a "hugely negative effect" on both a child's social and educational development.

They believe the facility has been and would continue to be an "indispensable part" of countless children transitioning into full-time education, supporting them with their early social and educational development.

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It not only has an impact on the children but also on the wider economic landscape, as full-time working parents may be left with no other option but to quit their jobs due to the lack of support within the community.

"It would take two seconds to sign and share our petition, and the chances are you know a family member or friend who has used the service previously or would benefit from doing so in the future.

"Please sign and share. The more signatures on the petition the more chance our voice will be heard."

The plans have left many parents without an "invaluable resource" that provides excellent social and educational development for local children.

The petition calling for the decision to be reversed was launched on 38 Degrees around a week ago, and has already secured the support of more than 500 signatures from parents and other locals.

As of Friday, July 26, the petition has 586 signatures, just shy of their overall target of 600.

It has been shared in multiple local community groups on Facebook, with many parents sharing their sadness at the centre's abrupt closure, and wishing it would stay open.

You can find the petition here.

It is currently unknown what the exact reasons are behind the decision to close the centre.

Caerphilly Council has been contacted for comment.