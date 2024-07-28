Ken Jones was born on December 30, 1921, and died on April 18, 2006, Newport, aged 84.

At a young age he attended West Monmouth Grammar School in Pontypool.

He developed his sprinting while stationed in India with the Royal Air Force in World War II.

In 1948, the Blaenavon-born ruby legend, won a silver medal with the 4x100m relay team at the London Olympic games.

He went on to win a bronze in the over 200 metres for Wales at the1954 Commonwealth Games.

However, Mr Jones is most well-known for scoring the decisive try in 1953 - the last time Wales defeated the mighty New Zealand All Blacks.

There match only had five minutes left when the flying Newport winger latched on to a cross kick from Clem Thomas, transforming an 8-8 draw into the 13-8 famous victory.

Ken Jones playing on the Lions tour in New Zealand in 1950 (Image: Supplied)

Over his career, he went on to win three caps for the British and Irish Lions and win two grand slams with Wales.

Mr Jones made almost 300 appearances for Newport and represented Wales 44 times between 1947 and 1957.

Ken Jones played rugby for Newport, Wales and the British Lions and an Olympian and right in action for the Black and Ambers against the Blue and Blacks of Cardiff (Image: Supplied)

Read more

The legendary Lions winger had a statue installed in his memory after a two-year campaign raised £15,000 and was awarded £80,000 by the National Assembly Heads of the Valley grant to complete the project.

The statue had to be removed two years ago due to vandalism the previous October, but it Torfaen County Borough Council has been considering plans to give it a new home at the Blaenavon World Heritage Centre or outside the town council chambers.

How can I watch the Olympic Games Paris 2024?





The games are available to watch live on the BBC and BBC iPlayer with up to 500 hours of free coverage.

The coverage will be aired on BBC one from 8am to 10pm each day, but it will switch to BBC Two during the news.

The opening ceremony will be live streamed on BBC One today from 5.45pm and can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer website or app.