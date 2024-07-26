Cineworld Cinemas confirmed on Thursday, July 25 that there are plans to close 25 branches across the UK.

The branch in Spytty Retail Park in Newport is one of the 100 reportedly at risk, with the official 25 confirmed in a list announced later on Friday, July 26.

It follows the closure of the Cineworld in Friars Walk, which never reopened after the Covid lockdowns.

Cardiff's branch on St Mary's Street is also on the list of being at risk.

As well as closing 25 sites, rent reductions will be sought at 50 of the sites and 25 others would be unaffected.

The company has been in preliminary talks with some of Britain's biggest commercial landlords, including Landsec and Legal & General, about the plans.

The closures have been announced as part of a larger restructuring plan that the company announced earlier this month.

It is understood the closure process could begin immediately, with many branches shutting their doors for the final time this summer.

The closure of these branches would result in significant job losses, and although the exact number has not yet been confirmed, it could be "in the hundreds" according to a source.

Cineworld initially held talks about a sale of the business with prospective buyers, but has now switched its focus to a formal restructuring process.

Currently, the company trades from more than 100 sites in Britain, including at the Picturehouse chain.

It grew under the leadership of the Greidinger family, acquiring chains including Regal in the US in 2018 and the British company of the same name four years earlier.

However, its multibillion-dollar debt caused issues and forced the company into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2022.

It delisted from the London Stock Exchange last August, having seen its share price collapse amid fears for its survival.

Since it emerged from bankruptcy protection, Cineworld has appointed a new leadership team, installing Eduardo Acuna, who ran Mexican cinema chain Cinepolis's operations in the Americas, as its chief executive.

Other cinema operators are expected to step in to take over some of Cineworld's sites.

If the Newport branch does close, the other cinemas in Gwent are Vue in Cwmbran, Maxime Cinemas in Blackwood, The Market Hall Cinema in Ebbw Vale and The Riverfront Theatre in Newport.

There also further Vue cinemas in Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Swansea, Carmarthen and Rhyl.