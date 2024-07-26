ALM Bars Limited is being liquidated after running huge debts of over £600,000.

Despite the news, the restaurant itself seems like it’s continuing.

On its website, Courts says it is no longer owned by a pub group and is an entirely independent venue, owned by Mr Mules.

When Penarth Times phoned Courts earlier in the week, staff said they were not closing, however Mr Mules’ other company, ALM Bars looks to be being wound up.

ALM Bars ceased trading on May 12 and went into creditors' voluntary liquidation on June 20 after falling into debt of £629,375, including £282,727 owed to the taxman.

The company also owed £43,520 to British Gas, £3,128 to Welsh Water and £300,000 to ALM's sole director Mr Mules.

Alex Mules was the sole director of ALM Bars Ltd as well as owning Courts (Image: Supplied)

Courts opened in October 2022 described by Mr Mules as a building he had “admired” for years and wanted to own.

The building itself is said to have a history going back to the 1500s.

Originally called ‘Cogan Pill House’ the building has been a farmhouse in the 1600s, a luxury home in the 1800s and a Toby Carvery in the noughties.

It was first purchased by George Herbert of Swansea off King Henry the VIII in 1544.