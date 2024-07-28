If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

AronAron, six months old, male, Setter Cross. Aron is happy and bouncy boy who has come from a breeder with his siblings as unsold puppies. Aron can be homed as an only dog or can live with active confident resident dogs that are happy to be around bouncy puppies. Aron can live with dog-savvy children aged 13-plus. He will need help learning new skills.

TillyTilly, two years old, female, Crossbreed. Tilly is used to living in a home so being in kennels is a huge adjustment for her. She will need to be the only dog in the home as she can be food aggressive and struggles to share. Tilly walks well on a harness and love to go out on long adventures everyday. She cannot wait to be in an active adult-only home where she can be part of the family.

SpotSpot, four years old, female, Old English Sheepdog. Spot is very friendly. She has come to us from breeder. Spot can live with male resident dogs that are her size or larger. Spot hasn't lived in a home before so she will need patience while she learns the ropes with house training skills and settling in.

JenJen, two years old, female, Beagle. Jen is a friendly and happy girl who loves a fuss and has grown in confidence since her arrival at the rescue. Jen is looking for a home with a larger resident dog that is confident and happy to share their home and humans with her. She has a big personality and is a gorgeous character that you can't help smiling at and will bring so much happiness to her new family.

CreamCream, seven years old, female, Cocker Spaniel Cross - In foster in Bournemouth. Cream is a delightful girl. She will need a confident resident dog that is happy to take her under their wing, snuggle up with her and bound around the garden together as she gets used to her new life. Cream is learning how to walk on a harness and adopters will need to continue this and slowly introduce her to the outside world.