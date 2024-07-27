CRAIG SWIFT, 41, of Old Mill Court, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOSHUA HEALEY, 32, of Gaer Vale, Newport was banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Chepstow Road on January 30.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

RAHUL JOY, 25, of Caerleon Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KODY DAVIES, 30, of Millbrook Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Newbridge Road on January 26.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

GRANT SULLIVAN, 62, of Southend, Tredegar must pay £703 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Blaenau Gwent on December 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA PRICE, 33, of Greenwood Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on High Street on July 1.

DANIEL PAUL JOHNSTON, 45, of Manor Road, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A4042 in Mamhilad on January 8.

BETTER PERFORMANCE LTD, Penarth Road, Cardiff have to pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Porsche Taycan who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence in Gwent on February 2.

ROBERT DANZEY MORRIS, 34, of Majors Close, Abergavenny must pay £256 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire last New Year’s Eve.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALEXA CRONIN, 41, of Laugharne Court, Barry was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on the A4042 in Cwmbran on February 8.

She was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs.

THOMAS CHANDLER, 43, of Chepstow Road, Newport was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Clarence Place on July 2.

ADAM MORADI, 30, of Dean Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Hereford Street on January 9.