However the head teacher who has led the improvement has announced he is moving on.

St Julian's School, located on Heather Road in Newport, received its end-of-year report following an inspection by Estyn in May 2024, where the school, staff and pupils were praised in multiple areas including pupils’ personal and academic development, teamwork, and mutual respect.

Head teacher Dean Curtis, said in a letter to parents that he was "very proud of the journey the school has been on - having been in Estyn special measures for a number of years" when he arrived.

St Julian's School has improved dramatically and gone from strength to strength after being in special measures. (Image: File)

Mr Curtis added that the school came out of special measures in 2021 and went on "to finally receiving an excellent Estyn report following the visit at the end of May."

However the news was bittersweet, as the head teacher also announced his upcoming departure from the school as he will be leaving his post at St Julian's School beginning July 19, to start a new job in September 2024.

In the letter, he said: "I would like to thank the amazing team of staff who work tirelessly to provide a quality education for our young people. Thank you also to our fantastic students who have been a pleasure to work with. And finally, thank you to parents for the continued support for the school.

"The school is in a very strong position. I am confident it will continue to thrive providing an excellent education for our school community and overcoming challenges as they arise.

"I wish Miss Hook and Mrs Newton well as they take the helm in September for a term whilst the governing body recruits a new headteacher to take up their post in January."

From strength to strength

St Julian’s School was placed under ‘special measures’ by Estyn back in 2017 – with recommendations to improve Key Stage Three and Four learning, literacy and numeracy skills as well as the consistency of teaching.

In 2021, the school had made 'sufficient progress' to be removed from the list of schools requiring special measures.

The report published in July 2024 emphasises that the school remains in good stead.

Estyn inspectors said the senior leadership team gives head teacher highly effective support, while staff in general have created an environment when pupils feel safe and enjoy coming to school.

The provision to develop pupils’ literacy skills is well established, said the Estyn report, with many pupils’ literacy skills generally being secure.

One key thing mentioned in the report is provision taken by staff to "support pupils’ well-being," underpinned by 'heartfelt care' for the pupils and their families.

Collective responsibility

Estyn inspectors were particularly impressed with the culture of "self-evaluation and collective responsibility" at the school, embraced by staff who understand that they have autonomy with accountability. This is kept consistent to stay focused on school improvement in all areas.

The school also plays host to a local authority resource base centre, the Learning Development Centre (LDC), for pupils with moderate to severe learning difficulties.

This centre is described in the report as providing a "nurturing and caring environment and a stimulating curriculum that is tailored carefully to the needs of pupils", making sure pupils are able to make ample progress.

Speaking after the publication of the Estyn report, John Griffiths MS, said: “I am delighted to see the progress that has been made by all those involved with St Julian's following the school previously being placed in special measures.

“The Estyn report is a testament to the hard work of the headteacher Mr Curtis and his staff, the pupils, parents/guardians, and the governors, all of whom have made St Julian's a wonderful place to learn.

“I visited the school last summer and got to see first-hand the excellent work that is going on in the school and the supportive learning environment which has been established for pupils throughout the school.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all those involved with St Julian's for the work that has been done to transform this wonderful school in our area.”

Recommendations

In each Estyn report, inspectors provide a few recommendations in which they would like to see the school improve.

Two recommendations were highlighted by the team, including a focus to improve the provision to develop pupils’ understanding and appreciation of their Cynefin, the local area and Welsh culture and heritage as well as an improvement in developing pupils' digital skills.

The full report can be found on the Estyn website.