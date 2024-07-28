I want to thank everyone who supported me and to renew my pledge to do everything I can for the people of Caerphilly – whether they voted for me or not.

To follow in Sir Wayne David’s footsteps as Caerphilly’s MP is a huge task. He has set a fantastic example of public service to follow, and I wish him a long and happy retirement.

I would also like to thank the people of Islwyn, who I represented as their MP for 14 years. It has been a great privilege to represent Islwyn to the best of my abilities, and it will always be a very special place to me. I am confident that Ruth Jones will be a brilliant MP for the new Newport West and Islwyn constituency.

During the election campaign, I met many people in communities across all corners of Caerphilly. The message I had on the doorsteps from Senghenydd to Pontllanfraith, Machen to Hengoed, and elsewhere across Caerphilly was the same: people wanted change, and they voted for it.

Sir Keir Starmer is now the Prime Minister, leading the first Labour government since 2010. He has a healthy majority, aided by Labour victories in places like Monmouth. It was a pleasure to help Catherine Fookes there during the election, and she will be a fantastic MP.

The recent King’s Speech has laid a good foundation for the new government, which is committed to change and reform. The speech contained 40 wide-ranging Bills focussed on economic stability and growth, the creation of Great British Energy, and reforms to immigration, policing, health, and more.

The new government must do everything it can over the coming years to justify and repay the trust that the people in Wales and across the UK have placed in it. A key measure of its success will be whether people feel like their lives are finally getting better, after years 14 of decline under the last government.

I will be doing everything I can to support the government in its mission to bring positive change, while ensuring that it delivers for the people of Caerphilly.

If anyone in Caerphilly would like to contact me for help, they are more than welcome to get in touch with my constituency office on 01495 231 990 or email chris.evans.mp@parliament.uk.