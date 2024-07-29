Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Tiny Thomas John Terry Baldwin was born at 31 weeks on May 13, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing just 2lbs 13oz. His parents are Jess Jones and Scott Baldwin, of Abersychan, and his big sister is Sofia, aged 18 months. Mum Jess said: "Thomas was delivered early at 31 weeks and 6 days due to me having pre-eclampsia and HELLP syndrome. It was the safest way for both of us to live. He completed four weeks and two days in NICU at the Grange hospital and has been home now for the last six weeks. Thomas has settled in completely and is bonding with his big sister Sofia, who was excited to meet him."