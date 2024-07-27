Here we round up all the existing and upcoming road closures for the coming week.

School Road and Penywern Farm Road, both in Cwmyoy, will be out of service from July 31 to August 7 for patching works.

In Abergavenny, Chapel Road will be blocked from July 29 to August 11 to facilitate the replacement and transfer of services.

Church Lane in Govilon won't be open on July 31 to replace an existing pole.

Heol-Gerrig in Llanellen will also face disruption from July 29 to August 9 for the installation of poly ducts.

Agincourt Square in Monmouth has been closed since July 2 for new water main installation, with the closure expected to last until July 30.

The locally known Barton's Lane has been closed since January 24 due to a safety issue.

Church Road in Llanishen has been shut since July 8 and is due to reopen on September 27 following a storm sewer and rising main issue.

Mitchell Troy's Common Road has been closed since June 17 for the installation of a new water main. It will reopen on August 31.

Old Dixton Road in Monmouth will remain shut until August 4, closing from 9pm to 5am.

Pant Y Rheos Road in Gwehelog will be closed on August 2 for replacement of an existing pole, while Ty-Mawr Road in Trellech will stay shut until July 29 to alter the position of a stop tap.

High Street and Bank Street in Chepstow will be closed on July 28 for the market.

Finally, due to a landslide, Undy Road on Carrow Hill, Caerwent, closed on November 22, 2023, and it is expected to remain out of use for the foreseeable future.