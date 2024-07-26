A NEW-BORN baby was taken to hospital by ambulance on Friday for treatment.
Reports came to light of a major emergency services presence near Usk Castle in Monmouthshire, on Friday, July 26, at around 11.10am.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed that after investigating a medical emergency at an address in Castle Parade in Usk, a new-born baby was taken to hospital for treatment by ambulance.
Officers from the police force attended the scene along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Welsh Air Ambulance Service.
Four police cars and at least two vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service were present at the scene. These caused congestion in the area, which cleared up at around 1.33pm.
