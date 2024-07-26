Highways operator, National Highways, has announced that those living in the Monmouthshire area and interested motorists can get the latest update on plans to remove debris from the road, caused by a landslide on the Monmouthshire border in February 2024.

The operator has kept one lane closed on the A40 eastbound to "ensure the safety of road users."

A40 landslide has caused a lane closure (Image: National Highways)

National Highways route manager, Joseph Walmsley, said: “Safety has to be our priority, which is why we have had to partially close the road, but we are also determined to minimise the disruption for the local communities and road users as much as we possibly can.

“These plans will enable us to keep the road open in both directions and will take place after the busy holiday period. We are grateful to people for their patience while we have been dealing with this incident and will continue to make sure they are fully informed throughout the process."

The information event will be held on Saturday, July 27, between 10am to 2pm, giving interested parties the opportunity to find out the timeline of the plans and to raise any questions or concerns with the team.

The event will be held at Monnow Bridge, Monnow Street, Monmouth, NP25 5ES

Mr Walmsley, added: “Please do come along to one of our information events to find out exactly what will be taking place, and when, and speak to our team about any questions or concerns you may have.”

Members of the National Highways project team and the scheme’s contractors will be attending the event to discuss any queries.

When will works begin?





To minimise impact on local residents and motorists, the landslide is scheduled to be removed in October and November 2024, avoiding other schemes affecting the road network in Monmouth as well as the peak tourist season in summer.

A contra-flow system will also be put in place in October 2024, so that the A40 can be kept open in both directions.

Contraflow system will be in place from October 2024 to keep the A40 open in both directions (Image: National Highways)

Remedial works will "be carried out and its construction will start in early 2025," said National Highways.

More information can be found on the National Highways website: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/