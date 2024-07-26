An incident has been caught on CCTV camera with the footage released of a lady stealing items from the Londis Pavilion Service Station located on Osborne Road in Pontypool on Tuesday, July 23 after around 2.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Londis Pavilion Service Station store, said: "After doing a stock check, we realised the lady took more than £50s worth of biscuits.

More than fifty pounds worth of biscuits were taken in the theft (Image: Facebook)

"One or two packs and you think 'oh, right.'

"But to take that many packets of biscuits, more than fifty pounds worth, is just unbelievable."

The store has contacted the police and has been advised to call 999 if they see her.

The store owner said in the Facebook post: "Would the lady that helped themselves to our stock like to return back to store to pay for the items please?

Theft caught on CCTV camera (Image: Facebook)

"We are aware this has been ongoing with ourselves and other shops in the area.

"Thank you [thumbs up emoji]"

The woman has blonde and black hair tied in a bun and can be seen wearing a long black jacket with grey sleeves and a black hood, white trainers, hoop earrings and carrying a large black handbag.

In the clip, she can be seen taking several items and looking directly at the camera as she puts them into her bag.

As well as multiple packs of biscuits, the store confirmed that bottles of coke were taken.

View the full CCTV clip here.

Had a similar experience in your shop? Please get in touch by emailing ruby.qaimkhani@newsquest.co.uk