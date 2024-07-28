GARY MEANEY, 44, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being the owner of two XL Bully dogs named Kyza and Chief who were dangerously out of control on June 10.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

JOLENE PIPE, 43, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to being the owner of two XL Bully dogs named Kyza and Chief who were dangerously out of control on June 10.

She must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

ANGHARAD EDMUNDS, 33, of Crawshay Bailey Close, Gilwern, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEE MILES, 52, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on December 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN ANDREW MORRIS, 62, of Castle Hill, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL O'CONNELL, 63, of Prospect Place, Georgetown, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire last New Year’s Eve.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JULIE MARGARET ANN BROWN, 67, of Rholben Road, Abergavenny must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire last New Year’s Eve.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CECILIA POWELL, 55, of Manmoel, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALFRED TRINDER, 77, of Davis Close, Riverside, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on December 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DUMITRU DANIEL PITULICE, 27, of Potter Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Clarence Street on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL THOMAS, 33, of King Street, Brynmawr must pay £332 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire last New Year’s Eve.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOEL WILSON, 43, of Warne Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DEAN ANDREW WHEELER, 56, of Heol Uchaf, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Angel Way, Bargoed on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN FRANCIS TRANTER, 66, of Beaconsfield, Gilwern, Monmouthshire must pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire last New Year’s Eve.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

FARIDA BOOTA, 38, of St Michael Street, Newport must pay £347 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road on December 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.