A DOG breeder has been accused of animal cruelty and unfair trading.
Michelle Louise Nicholls, 52, from Argoed, near Blackwood appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court to face 16 charges spanning between August 6, 2021 and June 19, 2023.
She is alleged to have caused unnecessary suffering to shih tzu dogs by failing to act when they had an eye and ear disease.
The defendant is also accused of carrying out a business as a licensed dog breeder whilst failing to comply with the requirements of Caerphilly council dog breeding licence conditions.
She is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on August 23.
Nicholls, of Cwm Road, was granted unconditional bail.
