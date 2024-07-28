TWO men charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and criminal damage in Newport have appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.
Sam Summerhayes, 25, and Nicholas Summerhayes, 55, are accused of the committing the alleged offences on Saturday, July last year.
Sam Summerhayes also faces a count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.
The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on August 23.
MORE NEWS: Woman faces 35 fraud charges including caravan holiday scams allegations
Sam Summerhayes, of Anwyll Close, Caerleon, Newport was remanded in custody.
Nicholas Summerhayes, of Beaufort Road, Newport was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article