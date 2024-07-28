Sam Summerhayes, 25, and Nicholas Summerhayes, 55, are accused of the committing the alleged offences on Saturday, July last year.

Sam Summerhayes also faces a count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.

The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on August 23.

Sam Summerhayes, of Anwyll Close, Caerleon, Newport was remanded in custody.

Nicholas Summerhayes, of Beaufort Road, Newport was granted conditional bail.