Heads of the Valleys Road is closed in both directions all weekend with major delays expected near Merthyr Tidfyl.
A465 Heads of the Valleys Road closed in both directions and won't open again until Monday due to roadworks.
Delays are expected in the area around Merthyr Tydfil as there are diversions in place.
The road is closed between the A4059 Hirwaun Roundabout and the A470 Cefn Coed Roundabout.
The roadworks are taking place until the early hours of Monday, July 29, with drivers told to expect delays in the area.
Drivers will be diverted from the A465 upwards through the A4059, Penderyn and then down the A470, Llyn-On before returning to the A465.
This diversion is expected to add more than 15 minutes to driver’s journeys across this weekend.
The roadworks are part of a £590m plan to upgrade that stretch of road, which is expected to reopen in the early hours of Monday, July 29.
