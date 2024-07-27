Lewis Sims, 28, was caught by police in a Jaguar at the Tredegar Arms car park in the Bassaleg area of Newport.

He pleaded guilty to being in charge of motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the limit at 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Sims, of Cwmavon Road, Abersychan, Pontypool committed the offence on March 24, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The defendant was banned from driving for six months.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £160 costs.