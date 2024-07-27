Roadworks see multiple closures on the M4 near Newport overnight tonight.

M4 westbound Toll Plaza to Junction 23, Rogiet, is closed overnight from 20:45 to 06:00 tomorrow due to roadworks.

The M4 will also be closed between Junction 25 and 26 Westbound for road resurfacing, affecting almost six kilometres of the motorway.

You can check the diversions for your routes via the Traffic Wales website.

These roadworks could also affect the M4 From Junction 26 To Junction 27, the High Cross Roundabout, the M4 From Junction 27 To Junction 28 and the M4 From Junction 28 To Junction 27, according to Traffic Wales.

M4 Westbound, J28 Tredegar Park exit slip road will also be closed due to road resurfacing work between 20:00 in the evening to 06:00 in the morning.

Traffic Wales have assured that local diversions will be in place for drivers while these roadworks are active.