JEZ CLARK, 29, of Severn Sisters Close, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A468 in Caerphilly on February 2.

He must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KIERON GARETH DAVIES, 39, of Union Street, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SARAH CORK, 49, of, Brunel Road, Fairwater, Cwmbran must pay £100 compensation after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at Ystrad Mynach police station by urinating in a holding cell on February 10.

She was fined £80 and has to pay a £32 surcharge.

ANTHONY OLDFIELD, 34, of Salisbury Close, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on April 6.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay his victim £100 compensation.

ANDREW WILLIAMS, 56, of Sycamore Road South, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood and driving while disqualified on Parc Panteg on January 28.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £120 and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

HAYLEY SIAN MACKENZIE, 33, of Moorland Road, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on January 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BLAINE ROSS, 36, of Commercial Road, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £250 compensation after pleading guilty to stealing a bicycle at Asda on Lower Dock Street on June 24.

ELLEN OLIVE GRIFFITHS, 54, of Wellington Way, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Abergavenny on January 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ISTVAN ORDOG, 28, of Victoria Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for 28 months after pleading guilty to driving with cocaine in his blood at the Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate, Chepstow on January 16.

He was fined £332 and must pay a £133 surcharge and £85 costs.