Whether you're travelling with family or friends, you'll want to make sure you get the cheapest deal possible.

However, as you have probably experienced before, it's not always simple.

Hidden charges or mistakes you've made yourself can almost ruin the holiday when you arrive at the airport all excited.

With that in mind, we've looked at some of the most common mistakes to make sure that doesn't happen to you.

Middle names on passports:

It depends on the airline if you'll be allowed to board a flight without your middle name on your ticket:

Middle name on ID

If your middle name is on your ID, it should be on your booking. You can usually board without issue, but it's up to the airline to decide.

No middle name on ID

If you don't have a middle name on your ID, you can board with just your first and last name.

Middle name required

Some airlines require a middle name, while others only need a middle initial, or don't ask for one at all (Ryanair does not require a middle name, per their FAQs). If your airline does require a middle name and you don't provide it, you might still be able to board, but it's best to check with the airline first.

Charges

For some airlines, the charge to change a name can be £115.

Recommended reading:

Warning to Ryanair, EasyJet, Jet2 & other airline passengers

TUI customers slept on conference floor amid IT outage

Do I need a paper boarding pass or can I use my phone?

Not going incognito:

Don’t be surprised if fares start to increase when you make repeated searches for similar flights – something that happens when airlines (or at least, their tech) realise you’re keen to bag a certain flight.

“By turning on incognito mode on your browser, you avoid cookies, which hike up the fares you’ll see,” says frequent flyer Jeremy Clubb, founder of Rainforest Cruises.

"Equally, a VPN (virtual private network) can be helpful when you're booking a flight. You can take advantage of the inconsistencies airlines have when pricing their flights in different currencies.

“If you use your VPN and search as though you’re in another country with a lower cost of living than your own, you might well find the prices of your ideal flight are lower.”

Underestimating the cost of added extras:

According to Travel Supermarket: "You might well think you can squeeze everything you need for a cheap weekend in Rome into a Ryanair-friendly bag, but if it all goes wrong and you’re forced to pay for checked bags at the airport, it’s a false economy.

"Take the time to think about exactly what you’ll be taking (and what added extras, such as shopping, you’ll be bringing back) and err on the side of caution.

"However, this doesn’t mean getting sucked into an airline “bundle.”

"For example, when booking an Economy Light ticket with Virgin Atlantic, you’ll be bombarded with ads pointing out the benefits of upgrading to Economy Delight, although, as with most airlines, if your only goal is adding a checked bag, you’ll be better off sticking with the basic fare and adding your checked bag separately."