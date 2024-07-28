MSE, which was founded by finance guru Martin Lewis, explained all in a handy guide.

It said: "If you're on certain benefits, such as Universal Credit, you may be able to get up to £200 to put toward the cost of your child's school uniform in the form of a non-repayable grant."

It added on its website: "Generally, the minimum UK-wide requirement to get a school uniform grant is to qualify for means-tested free school meals – even if you don't actually get them.

"Typically, to get means-tested free school meals, you need to be getting a specified benefit. These include Child Tax Credit, Universal Credit and others.

"However, local authorities can set their own school uniform grant eligibility criteria on top, and some councils include additional requirements – for example, in some cases your child has to be in a specific year group or moving from primary to secondary school to qualify."

Wales:

In Wales, children whose families are on lower incomes and qualify for certain benefits can apply for a grant of £125 per learner or £200 for learners entering year 7 (to help with increased costs associated with starting secondary school).

All compulsory school years from reception to year 11 (or equivalent) are now eligible, MSE explains.

All looked-after children qualify for the grant, whether they receive free school meals or not. Learners who receive free school meals due to transitional protection arrangements do not qualify.

Families are only entitled to claim once per child, per school year.

Scotland:

In England, it's a postcode lottery, but in Scotland, you can apply online – and see MyGov.scot for links to your council's application form.

North of the border it varies by council, but you can get at least £120.