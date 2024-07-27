A range of people attended on Saturday, July 27, at Unit 20, Queensway Industrial Park, Spytty, including couples and families, with something there for everyone.

Attendees had the chance to participate in craft workshops, enjoy musical performances, and learn all about the ship, which is considered 'the world's largest 3D jigsaw puzzle.'

Many even had a go at driving an underwater ship model robot, for free, provided by the Nautical Archaeology Society.

Others learned how to tie classic ship knots, with the help of experts.

Inside the heritage centre, there were displays of nautical history, including medieval compasses. Attendees could walk through look at model ships as well as read, or watch, information about Newport’s ship history.

There were also craft opportunities for families to create their own model ships, free of charge, to take home with them.

(Image: Holly Morgan)

Curator of the event, Toby Jones said: “We have over 30 stalls at this year’s event where anyone can learn about things like archery and history for free.

“Last year’s event was a massive success, and this year looks like it is going to be even bigger!

“We are lucky to have Dutchy’s Jamaican Cuisine joining us as well this year as a pop-up food stall where you can grab yourself some delicious food.”

(Image: Holly Morgan)

The local traders present included Welsh Maker Nick Rees, a craftsman from Wales creating wooden designs and River Folk Pottery, run by partners Rebecca and James, selling unique pottery designs such as plates and mugs, whilst also teaching locals their way around a pottery wheel.

Sarah Hatton, of Hatton Willow is a creator from Caerphilly who specialises in making bespoke woven willow pieces. She recently appeared on BBC’s The Repair Shop and was selling her creations at the event.

Emma Jones and Joanna Di Somma were selling Anglo-Oregon Brewing Company ales, and Baltic history enthusiast John Rooke was there to teach locals all about the medieval history of Hanseatic Trading.

(Image: Holly Morgan)

Newport’s 29th Sea Scouts were also displaying the work they do, such as volunteering opportunities and extra-curricular activities for youngsters and adults alike, that includes sailing, based at Newport docks.

The fair's schedule included performances by Bois y Bryn Sea Shanty Choir, Katie Bachelor, Cobblers Awl Clog Dancing and Canu Casnewydd Choir.

The Bois y Bryn Sea Shanty Choir expressed how excited they were to be invited back to the event. They set the scene by harmonising to seaside songs, drawing in quite the crowd.

(Image: Holly Morgan)

Mr Jones encourages anyone who might be interested in Newport’s Medieval Ship history, including those who could not attend this year’s event, to get involved in whatever way they can.

He said: “For those who could not be here today but might be interested in what we do, you can follow us on our social media pages. We are on both Facebook and X.”

The ship centre is open for regular, quieter visits every Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until November 2.