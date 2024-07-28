Oaklea currently has a 4.86-star rating on its travel listing with 95% saying they recommend the site.

It was ranked due to being 20 minutes away from Pembroke and the stunning sandy beaches of Tenby, Saundersfoot and Barafundle Bay.

The site also consists of spacious grass pitches, electric hookups for tents, hardstanding for tourers and cosy shepherd’s huts.

One review about Oaklea wrote: “This was honestly the best campsite that we have been to.

“Facilities were 10/10 and the dark skies at night were a real treat with stars like I've never seen before.”

Along with Oaklea, ten other sites from west Wales were included:

• Cosmos Camping – Llangadog, Carmarthenshire

• Cowpots Camping – Whitland, Carmarthenshire

• South Wales Touring Park – Llanelli, Carmarthenshire

• Rockfield Glamping - Monmouth, Monmouthshire

• Beachside Glamping Dale - Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

• Folly Farm Holiday Park - Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire

• Kitewood Camping - Fishguard, Pembrokeshire

• Llanungar Caravan and Camping - Solva, Pembrokeshire

• Quarry Park Camping - Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire

• Trellyn Woodland Camping - Abercastle, Pembrokeshire

The overall list was named by experts at Campsites.co.uk which highlights the best camping, glamping and touring sites.

All sites were handpicked and are a combination of award winners, sites who have continually gained excellent reviews and delivered a first-class experience.

Founder of Campsites.co.uk, Martin Smith said: “I'm really pleased to launch our list of Outstanding Sites for 2024, to make it easy for campers to find somewhere reliably excellent to book.

“Each of the sites on the list does a brilliant job to ensure that their guests have a great time away.”

To view the outstanding sites mentioned in the list, visit the Campsites website.