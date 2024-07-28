Caerphilly County Borough Council’s licensing committee was forced to abandon a meeting in mid-June after it emerged local residents had not been given due notice to attend.

The Asda Express shop, at the petrol station in Newport Road, has applied for permission to start selling alcohol, for off-premises consumption, between the hours of 6am and 11pm, seven days a week.

Asda Express has also asked for permission to sell takeaway hot drinks between 10pm and 6am.

The council received “more than 100 identical objections” during a consultation on the proposals, either in letters or an emailed petition.

Those who signed raised concerns about public safety, litter and antisocial behaviour, according to a council report.

Gwent Police and one of the council’s own environmental health officers have not objected to the plans, but did seek a compromise on some details.

The licensing committee is due to reconvene on Tuesday July 30 to decide whether to approve or refuse the firm’s alcohol licence plans.