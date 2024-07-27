Georgia May Foote took to the popular social media platform Instagram to share the news.

She said: "Clients booked in last week, I just wanted to let you know that I had last-minute surgery today. I'm not sure what the recovery is like or how quick I will be able to return. So I am just giving a heads up that your appointment may change."

The 33-year-old star abandoned acting to pursue a career as a nail technician. During her time on the ITV soap opera, she becomes well-known for her role as Katy Armstrong.

The nail technician, who starred in Coronation Street between 2010 and 2018, is also well known for her role as Alison Simmons in the BBC school drama Grange Hill (2005 to 2008).

She also participated in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 and was partnered with Giovanni Pernice.

Corrie star Georgia May Foote opens up about vitiligo

Previously, the actress opened up about her vitiligo, a condition that causes parts of the skin to lose their pigmentation.

She said: "Everytime I go on holiday and I get a beautiful tan, I see how much my vitiligo has spread more than ever before. I would be lying if I didn't say it gets to me. It makes me feel super insecure at times."

"But seeing how the people around me support me and still love me the same makes my heart feel full. I've noticed people staring, having a good old nosey with their faces screwed up, and that's when my heart drops."

She added that she would like to remind those people "to be kind," telling those concerned that "the way it makes you feel is nothing in comparison to how the person with it feels.

"I'm proud to be a voice for people like me with the condition. I battle with how I feel about it every day."